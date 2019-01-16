close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal intrigues fans with 'Mysterio' in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

The first  trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home"   has been released, with the movie   all   set to hit theaters in US on July 5.

In the trailer Peter is on some kind of mission in London where he aligns with Mysterio, who traditionally plays Spider-Man villain, and fight what many though to be Hydro-Man.


 While the trailer had people on the Internet talking about Spider-Man and Nick Fury, it was Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who seems to have intrigued fans the most.

Mysterio 

Mysterio is the name of several fictional supervillains appearing as enemies of Spider-Man. 

The character  is making  his film debut in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Who is   Jake Gyllenhaal?

 He is  the son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

 After beginning acting as a child,   Gyllenhaal, His breakthrough performance was as Homer Hickam in October Sky (1999).

He received  an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead for playing the title character in  Donnie Darko (2001).


