Jake Gyllenhaal intrigues fans with 'Mysterio' in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has been released, with the movie all set to hit theaters in US on July 5.

In the trailer Peter is on some kind of mission in London where he aligns with Mysterio, who traditionally plays Spider-Man villain, and fight what many though to be Hydro-Man.







While the trailer had people on the Internet talking about Spider-Man and Nick Fury, it was Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who seems to have intrigued fans the most.

Mysterio

Mysterio is the name of several fictional supervillains appearing as enemies of Spider-Man.

The character is making his film debut in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal.



Who is Jake Gyllenhaal?



He is the son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

After beginning acting as a child, Gyllenhaal, His breakthrough performance was as Homer Hickam in October Sky (1999).

He received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead for playing the title character in Donnie Darko (2001).



