Ranveer ready to take Deepika's 'legendary' surname

With Bollywood’s favorite duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone making headlines for refusing to change their last names, the latest intel reveals that the newly-wed groom might be contemplating breaking tradition and adopting his wife’s surname instead.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old Simmba star was rumored to be replacing his surname with Padukone and while addressing the hearsay, the actor found the idea to actually be a good one.

“Since I have dropped my surname, I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname,” he had stated.

Earlier reports had revealed that the Padmaavat pair had refuted the idea of changing their surnames post-marriage unlike actors Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others.

“When I was asked I was like ‘oh, we haven’t even thought about it.’ Maybe, because it’s not important. Also, I’ve worked extremely hard to create my identity and so has he. So my question is, ‘why would he have to do that?’ I think what people see of us is a very miniscule part of our entire being and existence. But at the core of it, we are very alike,” Deepika had stated earlier.