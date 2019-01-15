Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to share screen space?

After Deepika confirmed that she has turned down Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’, rumours are rife that she is likely to star opposite ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor.



According to Indian media, the ‘Piku’ starlet is all set to share screen space with Ranbir for Luv Ranjan’s next.

Although the film has a strong male cast, the female lead is also said to be of a strong role. While Deepika is Luv Ranjan’s first choice, she has not officially signed the film as of now.

Veteran actor Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film. On the other hand, when Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment by an actress, Ajay had tweeted that he will not stand up for a person who was accused of such misconduct.

He tweeted saying, “I'm disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF [Ajay Devgn Films] nor I will stand for it."

Ajay’s presence in the film remains undecided.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan had denied the allegations terming them absurd.

“It's so absurd that I don't know what to say except that I deny it. I don't know how to react to an anonymous allegation beyond this and am willing to face any legitimate inquiry," he told a daily.