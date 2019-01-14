Emraan Hashmi pens emotional post as son pronounced ‘cancer free’ after 5 years

Indian actor Emraan Hashmi took a big sigh of relief as his son Ayaan was finally declared ‘cancer free’ after five years of battle.



9-year-old Ayaan has completely defeated the disease and is recovering hale and hearty. On the occasion of this happy news, Emraan Hashmi took to social media to pen down a heart-warming post for his son.

The 39-year-old actor wrote, “Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife.”

Born in February 2010, Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.



The ‘Why Cheat India’ actor even wrote a book to raise awareness about the disease. It was titled as ‘The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer’ which chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, cancer and treatment thereafter.

Emraan was quoted as saying in one of his earlier interviews: “It didn’t anyway, in any way make any sense for us because there was no warning sign, there was no accompanying fever, there was no physical discomfort. There was only one thing that we missed as parents and that was the tumor that had grown on the left side was, there was a bump here and went unnoticed. We thought it (the tumor) was putting on weight and I think the first thing we felt was a feeling of guilt. He was 3 years 10 months then and we’ve made the choices for this kid and where did we go wrong?”