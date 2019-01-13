Watch: Ranveer Singh's most emotional interview

B-Town’s favorite hard-core superstar Ranveer Singh has a sensitive side as well tucked away at the back which came to the forefront during a recent interview where he was caught getting teary-eyed.



In an interview with India TV, the 33-year-old megastar who is flying high on the success of his film Simmba was seen getting overwhelmed with emotions, unable to hold back the tears when reflecting over the feats that came his way over the past year.

“There are some characters (for which you have to cut yourself off the world). These are hazards of the profession. You face physical as well as emotional scars. If you are an actor who goes inside the skin of a character, it is bound to happen. But that’s okay. I am ready to sacrifice anything for my craft. But there are times when a character takes a toll on you – playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was very tough,” he stated.

Treading ahead, while the actor spoke about casting director Shanoo Sharma getting blown away by his star performance in Bajirao Mastani, he had to bring the interview to a halt, unable to have control over his emotions as he tried hard to pull back his tears.