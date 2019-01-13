'Wink girl' Priya Prakash on her way to Bollywood?

close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2019
‘Wink girl’ Priya Prakash says she still has to do a lot more

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 13, 2019

Indian actor Priya Prakash Varrier, known to the world wide web famously as the ‘wink girl’ haIndian actor Priya Prakash Varrier, known to the world wide web famously as the ‘wink girl’ has touched down in the hub of Bollywood, Mumbai giving rise to speculations that something big is cooking.

The 19-year-old was spotted in Mumbai alongside actor Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his recently-released film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which paved way for speculations that the internet sensation may be on her way to getting her big Bollywood break.

The actor who sprung to fame with her song teaser  'Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ also clicked a selfie with megastar Ranveer Singh,  dropping an additional hint  and amplifying the rumors of her probable Bollywood debut.  

Soon after she was spotted, Indian media was filled with talk of the 'wink girl' possibly  sharing the big Bollywood screen with Kaushal.


