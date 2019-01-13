'Wink girl' Priya Prakash on her way to Bollywood?

Indian actor Priya Prakash Varrier, known to the world wide web famously as the 'wink girl' has touched down in the hub of Bollywood, Mumbai giving rise to speculations that something big is cooking.



The 19-year-old was spotted in Mumbai alongside actor Vicky Kaushal at the screening of his recently-released film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which paved way for speculations that the internet sensation may be on her way to getting her big Bollywood break.

The actor who sprung to fame with her song teaser 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ also clicked a selfie with megastar Ranveer Singh, dropping an additional hint and amplifying the rumors of her probable Bollywood debut.

Soon after she was spotted, Indian media was filled with talk of the 'wink girl' possibly sharing the big Bollywood screen with Kaushal.



