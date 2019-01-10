Salman Khan bans Boney Kapoor from entering his residence over Arjun-Malaika relations?

MUMBAI: Bollywood superhero Salman Khan has reported banned Boney Kapoor from entering his residence, Indian media reported.



Indian media citing a source close to Salman Khan’s family, reported that Race 3 hero banned Boney Kapoor, father of Arjun Kapoor from entering his house due to the former's growing closeness with his former sister in law Malaika Arora.

The source said Salman Khan was because Arjun broke up with his sister, and then got further enraged when actor started dating his brother's ex-wife.

The source said, "Arjun first dated Salman's youngest sister Arpita. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun.”



The main reason behind the divorce of Malaika and Arbaaz Khan was also close friendship of Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

Indian actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with numerous public appearances.

As the couple continues to grace headlines with their pictures making their way to the internet instantly, it has with time become an issue that has reportedly left Arjun Kapoor highly irked.

According to a report, the 'Gunday' actor recently lashed out at the paparazzi for standing outside his and Malaika’s house every night.