Priyanka describes Jonas in three words 'Husband, calm, extremely loving'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's star Priyanka Chopra, who is enjoying honeymoon period, has appeared to be a loving wife as she made nice complements for Nick Jonas when asked to describe him in three words, she responded as saying: "Husband, calm, extremely loving."

The actress is featured in a new spread for Vogue India’s January issue, in which she she was asked about husband Nick Jonas, saying that she hopes 2019 is ‘bigger and better’ for her, and that she’s grateful for the ‘beautiful contentment’ that she has in her life right now, describing Nick as saying: "Husband, calm, extremely loving."

The former miss world added: "We’re both extremely working people, we both love our jobs, but at the same time we know that we have to give preference to each other as well."



The Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick were married in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December last year. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.



She will soon resume shooting for her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink'.

