close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

WATCH: Gul Panra covers Madam Noor Jehan's Punjabi song

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

Gul Panra has paid tribute to Pakistan's music  icon Madman Noor Jehan by covering one of her  songs.

Although  Gul Panra shot to prominence with her Pashto language  songs,  she  has covered the  Punjabi song quite effortlessly  as she showed her vocal gifts.

She used her social media  accounts to share a video of the performance.

The singer who famously collaborated with Atif Aslam for Coke Studio witch   marked her formal entry into  mainstream music industry ,  called her Punjabi cover  "a   wonderful new year treat" for her fans".

"A very special tribute to "Malika Tarannum Noor Jehan," she wrote  on her Facebook and Instagram pages.


 

Latest News

More From Entertainment