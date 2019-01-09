WATCH: Gul Panra covers Madam Noor Jehan's Punjabi song

Gul Panra has paid tribute to Pakistan's music icon Madman Noor Jehan by covering one of her songs.



Although Gul Panra shot to prominence with her Pashto language songs, she has covered the Punjabi song quite effortlessly as she showed her vocal gifts.

She used her social media accounts to share a video of the performance.



The singer who famously collaborated with Atif Aslam for Coke Studio witch marked her formal entry into mainstream music industry , called her Punjabi cover "a wonderful new year treat" for her fans".

"A very special tribute to "Malika Tarannum Noor Jehan," she wrote on her Facebook and Instagram pages.



