How to watch movies online!

With DVDs rapidly becoming a thing of the past, streaming-services are all the rage these days to watch the latest TV shows and freshly-released films, sometimes for free too, without additional hassle.

Of all the platforms available to relax by watching a movie at home, the most popular and reliable streaming websites include, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and iflix which maintain a popular spot on desktops.

While the services provided by these websites are not offered for free, all of them however, provide a trial period where a wide-ranging amount of movies and TV shows are available for you to unwind with after a tiring day, free of charge.

Netflix:

One of the most acclaimed streaming sites, Netflix offers a basic service priced at $8 with an SD resolution and a single screen at once. Whereas the standard package costs up to $11 offering double screens at once in HD quality. The premium plan ranges to $14 with four screens and an HD and Ultra HD quality.

Amazon Prime Video:

While this service offers a seven-day free trial, for new customers the website charges a fee of $2.99 per month that elevates to $5.99 after the end of the promotion period.

Hulu:

For a hassle-free TV subscription, plans at Hulu range from $7.99 to $39.99 on a monthly basis with limited commercials for a restricted time costing $5.99 a month, no commercial streaming for $11.99 while Hulu with Live TV and limited commercials goes up to $39.99 and no commercials for $43.99.

Iflix:

For online users in Pakistan, this service is popular for its economical rates as compared to the international service providers. For a monthly rate of Rs300, netizens are offered a hefty bundle of entertainment from all across the globe.

YouTube:

YouTube quietly offers a variety of films as well and through an apt and extensive search, HD versions of films can also be found on the website with ease.

Safety considerations for online streaming:

Although looking to watch movies without inconveniences appears to be a safe and not so risky business, it can land you in a substantial amount of trouble if steps of caution are not taken.

Searching for free content online can lead you to a number of websites ensuring a trouble-free experience without charge and asking you to download some software or files.

Beware.

These portals may put your personal data at risk of being stolen through malware you are asked to download.

This can lead to a number of perils:

1. Your computer may get infected with a virus.

2. External software downloads leading to your data and privacy getting breached.

3. Credit card credentials getting leaked.

4. PC getting hacked.

5. Landing in legal trouble by downloading illegal pirated films.