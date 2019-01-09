Rapper Cupcakke speaks up after suicidal Tweet

A day after tweeting that she is about to commit suicide, American rapper Cupcakke,on Tuesday said "I'm "ok".

“I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok,”. I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me”





Police Department in Chicago where the singer is based confirmed the Cupcakke was moved to the hospital on Tuesday where she was being treated.

Fans reached out to the rapper, expressing sympathy and pleading with her to stay strong.



The tweet was later deleted .Cupcakke, whose real name is Elizabeth Eden Harris, shot to fame in 2012.