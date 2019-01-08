Unseen pictures from Isha Ambani's Haldi ceremony

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has undeniably marked himself as the designer for all high-profile weddings starting from Anushka Sharma’s to Isha Ambani’s. In the latest photos that have come afloat from the Ambani wedding fiesta, the designer has garnered additional praise from all around.



Circulating pictures of Isha and Anand Piramal’s Haldi ceremony radiated with warm colors with the couple in coordinated outfits.

The bride donned a yellow-ochre lehenga choli with tied hair and heavy choker and necklaces paired with simple bangles.



On the other hand, the groom kept it simple, twinning with his wife in a yellow kurta with light embroidery.



The duo had exchanged garlands on December 12, 2018 in an extravagant wedding ceremony that had made headlines all across the globe for an extensive period, owing to the luxuries exhibited over the occasion that amounted to a cost of approximately $100 million.

