Ranveer Singh goes under cover to watch Simmba

Tue Jan 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 08, 2019

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh landed back in the country after his honeymoon with a surprise gift for his fans who have brought his freshly-released film Simmba to the top.

After his return from Sri Lanka with his new wife Deepika Padukone, the 33-year-old actor threw on a disguise and headed out to surprise his fans by anonymously checking the response to the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Wearing a mask and a hoodie with shades, the megastar headed towards the G-7 multiplex in Mumbai, a place known to have economical tickets that attracts a hefty crowd.

One of the reporters present at the occasion was cited as saying: “It was rather strange that Ranveer was wearing a mask. He came, saw the screening and went off. Perhaps he may have taken his moustache and beard off to promote Gully Boy. They have a party on Monday night to celebrate Simmba’s success and he probably wanted to be in the new look there.”

“By the time the crowd realised that it was Ranveer, he had left the auditorium. But judging by the security around him, it was not difficult for people to guess that a celebrity had come a-visiting,” he added.

The actor may have taken a cue from his costar Sara Ali Khan who prior to Simmba's release had stepped out in incognito mode to watch her debut film Kedarnath  with her fans.

