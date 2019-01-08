Esha Gupta: Upcoming music video will be 2019's #1 dance track

Indian actress Esha Gupta is all set to collaborate in a music video with Get Dirty, marking her first association with Raj Kundra, Manj Musik and Summit Mehra - co owners of Muzik One Records.

The video will be seen bringing to limelight new talents. While the track’s production is done by Roshin Balu, vocals have been lent by Gourov Dasgupta. The video features newbie Ishika Bakshi.

Speaking about the track, Esha said in a statement, “The song has such a fresh energy because Muzik One Records is all about promoting new talents and fresh singers. I really enjoyed working with this label.”

She added, “It was fabulous grooving to the sexy vibe of this song. Once it's out, every dance floor is surely going to get dirty. I think it's going to be the number one dance track of the year.”

The song is expected to release on Friday.

On the other hand, producer Raj Kundra said, “I love Punjabi music and always have since a young age. There is so much Hindi and Punjabi talent in India and around the world that's just untapped. Collectively, with music guru Manj and celebrity management specialist Summit, you can be assured that Muzik One will be an artiste's dream platform.”