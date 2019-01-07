Priyanka's ex Shahid Kapoor has an advice for Nick Jonas

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan is one show where all celebrities of Bollywood take to the couch to spill secrets.



While the media was abuzz with the news of Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy nuptials with American singer Nick Jonas for quite some time now, it was only fair to ask ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor about his thoughts on Priyanka's wedding when he appeared on the chat show along with brother Ishaan Khatter.

The famous rapid fire round on the show had host Karan ask Shahid to give an advice to Nick Jonas. Shahid stuns the audiences with ‘Never back down buddy, you are with the original Desi Girl’ reply.

Other highlights of the show include Karan Johar asking Ishaan if he is dating Janhvi Kapoor. Shahid clarifies that Janhvi isn’t a special girl and that Ishaan likes buzzing around people, something that he started to do many years ago with his mother and him. Shahid also calls Ishaan a ‘buzzy guy’.

