Husband Boney ready to make biopic on Sridevi

Filmmakers are all set to immortalise the cinematic contributions of Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi, whose tragic and untimely demise last year left the industry shaken, in a biopic produced by the late actress’ husband Boney Kapoor.

According to reports, Boney is planning to produce and maybe even direct a film on the amazing life and career of Sridevi.

A source close to Boney revealed, “He’s definitely planning to tell Sridevi’s story in a movie before anyone else does. Believe me, there are several filmmakers planning to make films on her. Before they get down to it, Boney wants to copyright her life story so that only he will be able to make his wife’s bio-pic the way he wants to.”

Not only this, a number of books are being planned on the eternal beauty.

“Several journalists and authors have approached Boney and he may very soon select someone to write on Sridevi. There are many plans to further the Sri legend in 2019,” added the source.

Sridevi passed away in February, 2018 due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai.