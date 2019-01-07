Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor Globe for ´Green Book´

Mahershala Ali on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a film for his portrayal of a black classical pianist touring the American South in the 1960s with an Italian-American driver in "Green Book."

The 44-year-old actor took home a Golden Globe for the best supporting role in the film Green Book at the 76th annual Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hill Hotel in California on Sunday.

Ali bested Timothee Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy"), Adam Driver ("BlacKkKlansman"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice").



Accepting his award, Ali took the stage thanking three significant figures in his life: “My fellow nominees thank you, appreciate you, appreciate your work. I have to thank my wife, my mother and my grandmother. I thank you for your prayers, I’ve needed each and every one of them.”

While the actor was nominated previously in 2017 for his role in Moonlight, this marks as his first win at the Golden Globes.

Ali had previously made history as well after he became the first Muslim actor to score an Academy Award in 2017 as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight.