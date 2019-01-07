Salman Khan unveils his wedding year

MUMBAI: For years now, Bollywood tiger Salman Khan has been asked about his marriage date on various public platforms. And by now, the Dabang star has perfected the art of dodging it when the comedian Kapil Sharma asked a witty question.

As the year 2018 saw a list of big fat Bollywood weddings, in the latest episode of the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Mr Khan had to face the same question. Quite obviously, he had no clear answer to it. Instead, in his reply, the actor ended up revealing an interesting plot point from his upcoming film Bharat.

Khan shared that even in Bharat, he does not get married until he is 72 and that he is following the same ideology in his real life too. “Bharat film mein bhi shaadi nahi hoti till the time I am 72. Usi ko follow kar raha hun main abhi,” the actor said with a smile on his face.

Bollywood dmirers and followers couldn't be more glade to see their favourite actors tie the knot. However, the one actor and the most eligible bachelor of the Indian film industry none other than Salman Khan's wedding is what people are dying to see.

