Why Salman Khan does not kiss on-screen, brother Arbaaz Khan reveals

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been following his no-kiss policy on screen and his brother Arbaaz Khan has disclosed the reason behind it, India media reported.
It is a known fact that actor Salman Khan has a no-kiss policy on screen in his films and the actor has so far followed it diligently.
Arbaaz Khan recently revealed the reason behind Salman Khan’s no-kiss on screen policy, saying that he kisses so often off-screen that he doesn’t feel the need to do it on-screen!
Salman Khan and brother Arbaaz recently appeared in a talk show where ‘Race 3’ actor was asked how comfortable he is doing intimate scenes with his female co-stars.
While Salman answered that by saying that he does not kiss on-screen so he never really had any problem doing such scenes, Arbaaz jumped right in, saying “he kisses so often off-screen that he doesn’t feel the need to do it on-screen!”
