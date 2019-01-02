After India’s #MeToo reckoning, Tanushree Dutta set to return to US

Former Bollywood model and actress Tanushree Dutta is touted as a hero for bringing the revolutionary #MeToo movement to India after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct.



However, despite braving the prevailing misogyny and the culture of victim-blaming, Tanushree Dutta refuses to take credit for bringing the movement to India.

She has in fact stated that she is all set to put this behind her and return to the US, reported Times of India.

“The media is just making a heroine out of an ordinary person’s organic journey. I was not the doer but just a conduit and a vessel through which some change or awareness had to come about in society,” she said.

However, she says that her fight isn’t over yet. “In a way, I needed retribution too from the incident that pushed me back several years in my professional life.”

Shedding light on her plans of resuming life in the US, the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' starlet said, “I live there now. I was supposed to go back eventually, anyway. This became a very long holiday by default and I’ll be back again.”

Tanushree however did express hope that the movement will continue despite her absence.

“Nothing should be dependent on me because when things are dependent on the initiative taken by a single individual, they get bound and don’t flourish freely in their own time,” she said.