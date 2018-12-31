Deepika on having kids with Ranveer: It will happen at some point

Bollywood’s favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to make headlines even after days of tying the knot at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.



The young and vibrant couple has been basking in the glory of its dreamy nuptials that were a starry affair for all of Bollywood which even fans couldn’t help but admire.

Even though it has just been a month since the power couple took the plunge, fans are already talking about how both of them will make beautiful babies.

Deepika, addressing the matter in an interview with an entertainment website recently said, "Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change."

Speaking about how she plans to tackle pregnancy rumours, the Padmaavat starlet added, "I don't think there is anything to tackle honestly. As people in the public eye, you are anyways so used to constant speculation. Sometimes, things are true and people probably second guess or assume something even before you have said it yourself and sometimes, it's absolutely untrue. That's the nature of the business that we are in."

Moreover, Deepika revealed that she was not ready to commit to Ranveer when she first met him in 2012. The actress said that she was recently recovering from a heartbreak and did not want to get involved in a serious relationship with anyone. Hence she had told Ranveer that she wants an open relationship with him despite feeling a strong connection.

On the work front, Ranveer has been tasting immense success lately after his film Simmba kicked off to a great start. It is being touted as Ranveer's biggest opener ever after mustering Rs 44.05 crore in two days.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the male lead.