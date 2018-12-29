Video: Meera commends PM Imran Khan in English

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Meera has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for doing ‘commendable work’ after coming into the government.



In a video message in English, Meera said, “I am really proud of work Prime Minister Imran is doing. He has proven to be a great leader Pakistan needed. Specially the work PM Khan is doing in the health sector is commendable.”

Meera also appealed the people for keep donating cancer hospital Shaukat Khanum to save to he lives across the country.

Meera has always been criticized for her broken English she speaks.