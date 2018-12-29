Flash mob match steps to Sara Ali Khan's Aankh Marey in US: Watch





NEW YORK: A flash mob, in the US, mesmerised the crowed with their thrilling performance on Simmbah's song Aankh Marey, which was filmed on Bollywood's stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The song has been reprised for recently released film "Simmba" starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. It was originally picturised on actors Arshad Warsi and Simran Bagga for their 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne.

Dancers from New York-based Bollywood Axion NYC gathered near Times Square and danced to Aankh Marey, the group was spectacular and matched the steps just perfectly. The video was shared by the group on their YouTube page earlier this week and went crazy viral in no time.

In Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a corrupt cop Sangram Bhalerao, who transforms after a life-altering event. Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest.










