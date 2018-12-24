WATCH: Sara Ali Khan's rendition of 'Aankh Maare' from Simmba

While the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Simmba’ is building up the hype prior to its release, Sara Ali Khan’s rendition of her song from the film ‘Aankh Maare’ is all the rage on social media.



During promotions of the Rohit Shetty directorial, the 25-year-old Kedarnath starlet alongside 34-year-old megastar Ranveer Singh took it upon herself to keep the crowd in Raipur entertained by covering the hit song from the to-be released film ‘Aankh Maare.’

Upon the instance of her co-star, Sara was prompted to cover the song with Ranveer chiming in and showing off some of his moves and asking the audience to join in and hoist their spirits.

The Karan Johar produced film that will mark as the starlet’s second Bollywood project will hit theaters on December 28.