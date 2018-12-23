Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share smiling picture of son Izhaan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik and her wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday shared smiling picture of their son Izhaan.
Sania and Shoaib became parents of a baby boy on October 30 this year.
Shoaib and Sania shared the same picture on their timeline on micro-blogging site Twitter with caption ‘Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world’
