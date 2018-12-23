Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share smiling picture of son Izhaan

MUMBAI: Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik and her wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday shared smiling picture of their son Izhaan.



Sania and Shoaib became parents of a baby boy on October 30 this year.

Shoaib and Sania shared the same picture on their timeline on micro-blogging site Twitter with caption ‘Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world’





