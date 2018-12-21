Trailer of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is finally out

The Bilal Lashari movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which was being made for a long time now its trailer has finally been released.

Its First look title poster was revealed on 27 February 2015 on official Facebook page.

The action drama film is slated to be released at cinema houses in 2019, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Also, it is all set to become the first ever in the subcontinent (India and Pakistan) to release in China with its world release.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been directed and written by Bilal Lashari, whose directorial debut film Waar (2013), holds the record of being the seventh highest grossing Pakistani film.

Co-produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan under production banner of Encyclomedia PR, the movie stars Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles along with Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick. The cast also includes Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz and Saima Baloch, among others. Singer Ali Azmat is also making a cameo in the movie.

Watch the first look trailer of "The Legend of Maula Jatt"

This is for the first time that Fawad and Mahira, who rose to fame as an adorable couple in Tv play ‘Hamsafar’ (2011), have been reunited and this time in a film to play romantic lead.

Both are also popular in India: Fawad after working in Bollywood films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor and Sons’ while Mahira acted with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’.

In Pakistan, this is Fawad’s second film as he had earlier worked in Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Khuda Key Liye’ while Mahira has already done five films – ‘Bol’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’, ‘Verna’ and ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’.

Bollywood’s renowned director Anurag Kashyap also praised the film’s trailer and wrote on his Twitter, “Maula Jatt is back and this time its @_fawadakhan_ https://youtu.be/sBWdUf7wfaE #TheLegendofMaulaJatt #MaulaJatt”.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is said to be Pakistan's most expensive production to date and it looks like it is going to be one intense, action-packed drama.

Contrary to popular belief ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is neither a sequel nor a remake of the 1979 Punjabi blockbuster ‘Maula Jatt’. It is a new script and screenplay based on the legend film characters – Maula Jatt and Noori Nath.