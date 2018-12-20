Dia Mirza and others enraged over PM Modi's all-male Bollywood meetup

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetup with Bollywood stalwarts proved to be a fruitful one, there was one enormously essential part that was quite predictably overlooked –women in the industry.

The absent component of the meetup was questioned by Bollywood star Dia Mirza who asked why the noteworthy gathering had no representation from women in the industry that stand as an integral part of it.

Responding to Akshay Kumar’s tweet full of gratitude for the country’s premier, Mirza left her male counterparts present at the occasion, speechless.

"This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room? @akshaykumar,” she wrote.

The Sanju starlet was not the only one enraged at the abandon of female representation as social media too had erupted with fuming messages over the inattention.



