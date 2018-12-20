Sarmad Khoosat and Nandita Das join forces for Manto's release in Pakistan

While Indian filmmaker Nandita Das is continuously trying to get her recently-released film Manto screened on this side of the border, she has now gained the support of her Pakistani counterpart as well.



Turning to social media, the 49-year-old director revealed how her film should not stand as something to divide the two nations by but to bring them closer together, while also sharing pictures with director Sarmad Khoosat who played Manto in his 2015 released Pakistani version of the film.

"The last thing we want to do to Manto and his legacy is to make it India vs Pakistan or Indian Manto vs Pakistani Manto or Sarmad Khoosat Official vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In fact I feel there should be many Mantos. More the merrier!,” she stated.

"I am very happy that two films, featuring different times in his life have come to us. I am sure, so is Sarmad. We both have had the pleasure of sharing our respective perspectives and experiences of making Manto, both in Delhi and Lahore, in 2015 and 2016, before I even shot my film. So let’s not trivialise the conversation. Manto can be by all and for all," she added further.

Responding to Das’ post, Khoosat stated on Twitter: “Absolutely NOT! much love for u @nanditadas and @Nawazuddin_S... unfortunately I’ll have to watch it on Netflix and I must admit I am equally nervous and excited. Sarhad say azaad hai yeh pyar. Manto Zindabad.”





