Manikarnika actor claims to have still not received full payment

While Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika –The Queen of Jhansi has swept a wave of anticipation over fans after launching its trailer, it appears that the film has still not managed to clear its dues with those who made the film possible.



According to Indian Express citing actor Andy Von Eich, who played one of the British officers in the film turned to Twitter to express his regret amidst the hype the film’s trailer had produced.

“Today #Manikarnika trailer released. I still haven’t received full payment for my acting in this movie by the production house. I can’t imagine that this is in the sense of #KanganaRanaut if she would know about that. Please help. #ManikarnikaTrailerLaunch #zee #karios,” he tweeted.

The film had earlier landed in hot waters as well, after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revealed that the film’s makers have still not cleared the dues amounting to Rs1.5 crore to the workers and the junior artists.