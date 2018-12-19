This adorable picture of Nick and Priyanka is melting hearts over the internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been sending major relationship goals to everyone around the world after their astounding Indo-western marriage wrapped up in style at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple who has been spotted making public appearances together appear to be inseparable, even while on the flight.

A recent picture of the two on a jet is going viral over the internet and melting millions of hearts all around.

Nick and Priyanka sit across from each other in a cosy, loved-up environment on a plane.

While the two did take out time for a shot romantic getaway, they haven’t had a proper honeymoon as yet due to professional commitments.



If a report in a leading Indian daily is to be believed, Nick and Priyanka have finalised Switzerland as their honeymoon destination, and will fly there by the end of the month for a week-long holiday.



"PeeCee and Nick will take off for Switzerland by December 28. Their week-long vacation will include a stopover at Montreux; the two plan to ring in the New Year in the resort town on Lake Geneva. PeeCee wanted to finish her pending assignments before she took off for the honeymoon. She shot for Koffee with Karan on Wednesday, before heading to Isha Ambani's wedding," a friend of the actress revealed.

Meanwhile, the couple is planning to throw two lavish receptions in Mumbai.