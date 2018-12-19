Always dreamt of Deepika beside me as my wife as I won an award: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kicked off their magical new chapter in life and the two appear to be living the dream.



During a group interaction, the newly-wed groom revealed how it had always been a dream of his to win an award with Deepika next to him as his wife.

“I always had this dream that one day Deepika would be sitting next to me and I would be married to her. They would call my name for best actor. I would turn to her, kiss her, go up on stage and receive my award. And it happened. It was pretty magical,” he stated.

The megastar had recently been bestowed with the title of Best Actor at the Star Screen Awards held last week during which an emotional Deepika was caught on camera shedding tears of joy over her husband’s win.