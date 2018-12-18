Taapsee Pannu’s witty response to troll sparks online search frenzy

A witty response from Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu to a sexist tweet caused a surge in Google’s search for definition of word ‘cerebrum.’



When the Pink actress was mentioned in a sleazy tweet on the microblogging site Twitter, she shut down the troll and simultaneously made Twitterati run for their dictionaries.

The Twitter user by the name Aku Pandey tweeted at the actor saying, “I love your body parts.”

Quick-witted that she is, Taapsee responded to Pandey's tweet by saying, "Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum.

According to Google trends, there was sudden search for "cerebrum" after Pannu’s response.

This isn't the first time the Bollywood actress has given it back to online trolls.

Last month, a Twitter user tried to troll the actor and said, "you need a crash course on being a celeb.. every other day u act like Rishi Kapoor, picking twitter fights and flashing slangs at trolls."

While most of the actors would have chosen to ignore it, Taapsee went ahead and gave a reply. She wrote, "When are u starting the enrolments ??? Btw just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is."