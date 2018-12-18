Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika -Queen of Jhansi' launches trailer

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s much anticipated Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi has finally unveiled its trailer unleashing a wave of exhilaration amongst movie buffs.



The trailer leads the audience into the regal and audacious world of Rani Laxmibai as it exhibits the historical figure’s exceptional combatant skills and competence with the sword on the battle field.

The film narrates the life of the eminent queen while shedding light on the parts of her life before she came to Jhansi and shielded the city from colonization.

Alongside Kangana, the film is also starring Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Co-directed by Kangana herself along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi the film is slated for release on January 25, 2019.