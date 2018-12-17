Ranveer Singh surprises bride and groom by gate-crashing wedding

A lucky bride and groom had their big day’s delight amplified as megastar Ranveer Singh gate-crashed their wedding and gave the two his blessings.



Amidst the promotion madness for his upcoming film Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan, the 33-year-old actor arrived at a hotel where a wedding was also taking place and it looks like the actor did not let go of the chance to grace the bride and groom on their new chapter in life.

According to a report by Times of India, the Padmaavat star crashed the nuptials wearing a suede jacket and boots with shades and not only did he give his blessings to the couple but also took pictures and greeted the guests at the ceremony.



