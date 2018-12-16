Police lands at Pete Davidson's house after alarming Instagram post

New York City police landed at the doorstep on Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson to check up on him after his recent Instagram post raised numerous apprehensions.



The ex-fiance of singer Ariana Grande had turned to Instagram with a note that left his fans and authorities deeply concerned about his well being.

The comic’s Instagram account, which has now been deleted, featured the message: “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Soon after the post, messages of love and support started pouring in for the 25-year-old with his name becoming the top trend on Twitter.

Davidson had earlier talked publicly about his borderline personality disorder as well saying: “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

The actor was betrothed to pop sensation Ariana Grande in June but the singer had called off the engagement earlier this fall.