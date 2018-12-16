Bipasha Basu will redefine masculinity in her upcoming talk show: report

While Bollywood has evidently portrayed and endorsed the notion of toxic masculinity at numerous instances, Bipasha Basu has stepped forward taking things into her own hands.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 39-year-old actor will be tackling social issues as well as masculinity prevalent in society in her upcoming talk show that for now remains untitled.

An adaptation of famed show Man Enough, the starlet will be stepping into the shoes of Justin Baldoni as the show’s host to redefine what it means to be a man in society.

While the actor is yet to solidify the news herself, it was further revealed that the show would also feature numerous male celebrities alongside her with the discourse ranging from toxic masculinity to the patriarchal society in the modern era.

Sources revealed: "Given the surge in awareness around issues like sexual harassment, homophobia and bodyshaming, Bipasha feels that it is the ideal time to adapt the show for the Indian audience.”

"Staying true to the international format, the show will see Bollywood's big names talk about manhood and social issues that aren't usually discussed by men on public forums. Together, Bipasha and her guests will attempt to create awareness and sensitivity towards social evils," it was further added.