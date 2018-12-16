‘Wink girl’ Priya Prakash says she still have to do a lot more

Priya Prakash Varrier, the internet sensation who shot to fame overnight with her iconic ‘wink’ song and overtaken Sunny Leone to be hailed as the year 2018 most searched personality on Google in India, has said that she still has to do a lot more to be a successful actress.



In an interview with The Times of India when she was asked about most searched personality of the year, Priya smiled and said “I am happy, but I know I still have to do a lot more to be a successful actress.”

The actress went on to say she was living her dream now and doing what she wanted to do since her childhood. She is busy and enjoying every bit of it.



The Malayalam actress, who had become a national crush after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral, now also, enjoys the stature of being the most looked upon celebrity on the web in India.

Priya Prakash Varrier is an upcoming Malayalam film actor who will be making her debut in the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’.

Priya became an overnight internet sensation and stole million of hearts with just a ‘wink’.

The film will hit the screens on February 2019.