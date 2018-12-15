Nick Jonas eager to become a father, looks forward to having kids with Priyanka

After tying the knot with Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas has admitted to being eager on taking on the role of a father.



In an interview on Spotify named The Rewind with Guy Raz, the Jealous singer has opened about his thoughts on starting a family.

I definitely want to be a father someday," he said. Interestingly, Priyanka has earlier expressed her desire to have a "cricket team of kids".

Nick became a child star on Broadway at the age of seven. Having grown under the limelight, Nick believes he definitely wants to impart all the learnings he gained from an early age to his kids.

"I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," he said.



Nick got married to Priyanka Chopra on December 1 in a traditional Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The Christian wedding was officiated by the groom’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

The coupled is now looking forward to throw lavish receptions in Mumbai.