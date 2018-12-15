Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's first reception held at their new home Gulita

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's first reception was held at their new home Gulita in Mumbai on Thursday, which was illuminated with the presence of dignitaries, belonging to Showbiz, sports, business and politics.

The couple were accompanied by their families at the venue. Isha Ambani, who stunned as a radiant bride in a lehnga was clad in another beautiful white and gold outfit.









The five-storey sea facing bungalow lit up as the Piramal family held the couple's first reception , which was attended by Singer Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor, actor Boman Irani, Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Businessmen Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawalla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Mehbooba Mufti and Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.







The event was a private affair after the grand wedding at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia on Wednesday. The Ambani Family hosting the couple's second reception at Jio Gardens in Mumbai on Friday, which seems to be another star-studded affair as a musical concert has also been planned for the grand reception..

The Ambanis had earlier hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash in Udaipur with performances from Bollywood superstars, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and American singer Beyonce. The couple also had a grand engagement at Italy's Lake Como in September.

The extravagant wedding of richest Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha with Anand Piramal has cost US$ 100 million or Pakistani Rs 13.90 billion.