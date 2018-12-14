Ranveer Singh terms his marriage 'the best thing that has ever happened to him'

After unleashing a wave of elation and fervor with his nuptials with Deepika Padukone, newly-wedded Ranveer Singh has stepped forth shedding light on his post-marital life.



During a conclave in Mumbai, the 34-year-old Simmba actor revealed on Thursday that tying the knot with his ladylove was the best thing that ever happened to him.

“I feel like I am flying, marriage is like the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he stated.

The Padmaavat star went on to express his euphoria with the beginning of the next chapter of his life, saying: “Wow, I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, I feel invincible, you know in superhero movies, that moment when the suit comes on, I feel like marriage has done that to me.”

“I feel like I’ve grown up now, finally I am a man. I feel grounded, I feel secure. I’m really loving it, it’s been only 10 or 15 days, it’s so nice, it’s so lovely. I would highly recommend it,” he added further.

The crowd-favorite duo had exchanged garlands in an exclusive and private ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15.