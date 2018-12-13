Kareena, Priyanka bridge gap to appear on Koffee with Karan’s season finale

Once known as Bollywood besties, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor’s relationship had turned sour owing to various reasons that led to the birth of an endless rivalry between the two.

The actresses who had shared cold vibes over the years are reportedly uniting to grace the couch on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ for its final episode of this season.

The exciting news was shared by ace filmmaker Karan Johar when he posted a stunning picture of the two gorgeous leading ladies of the current times.

"Girls just wanna have fun!!!! #seasonfinale #koffeewithkaran @priyankachopra #kareenakapoorkhan," he wrote.

According to reports, the actresses came together to shoot the much-anticipated episode at a studio in Mumbai.



In the picture shared by Karan, Priyanka can be seen posing in a neon yellow ensemble while Kareena dons a shimmery red dress.

The discourse that ensued during the episode pertained to Priyanka’s marriage with Nick and Taimur Ali Khan’s undying popularity.