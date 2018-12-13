Blind Liverpool fan unites football enthusiasts with heartening reaction to Salah's goal

A visually impaired Liverpool devotee has left the social media users captivated and in awe as he was caught on camera rejoicing over Mohamed Salah’s goal vs Napoli.



Amidst the intense Champions League clash at Anfield, 26-year-old Mike Kearney was spotted getting lost in absolute euphoria as his cousin accompanying him at the game informs him of Salah scoring the goal.

Soon after the heartwarming moment came afloat on social media, football enthusiasts from numerous teams could be seen uniting over Mike’s heartening reaction.

Reacting to his elated viral video, Mike revealed: “My dad's friend has just Whatsapped me an hour ago with the link and I clicked on it and was like 'wow!' I saw all the responses and comments, it's so nice to read all the comments. I've been on telly a few times because of my seat and on LFC's YouTube.”

He went on to state: "It has been a joke with my cousin and my family saying 'you're on telly again'. Twitter has been going off - it's mad! It has been really really nice to read the comments about how it makes people happy. It's just normal for me. I was born with a sight problem and I'm registered blind.”

"I can see a bit. I thought it was Mane that scored and it wasn't until my cousin said 'It's Mo'. He was telling me who scored," he added.