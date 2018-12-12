Cheat India trailer: Emraan Hashmi exploits the Indian education system

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India is out. Cheat India highlights the scams carried out during the entrance exams for various fields like engineering, banking, management, UPSC and others. Rakesh Singh playing Emraan helps in rigging entrance exams. He has a team of toppers who write exams for other candidates seeking admission in reputed educational institutions. He accepts ‘only cash’ and in return promises a guaranteed seat to them.



The 2-minute trailer video gives a sneak peek into how the exam centers are managed in order to get the favored candidates selected in any particular competitive exam.

Playing a middleman, Emraan plays an unapologetic scamster who takes money from the rich and fills the pockets of the needy. He cracks a deal with a candidate by offering him to become a part of the seamy world. He asks him to become ‘nakalmand’ (cheat) from ‘akalmand’ (intelligent). Basically, he asks this youngster to sit for exams for the less bright and make a killing in the bargain.

Earlier, in a statement, Hashmi said, “The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography.”

While the plot of the film looks predictable, it is Emraan Hashmi who steals all the attention. Emraan looks convincing as a businessman who only knows the art of making money. His dialogue delivery is also impressive. The realistic touch to his character brings to the fore the current crisis in the Indian education system without being preachy. The makers have stuck to showing how the cheating mafia works in the country.

Cheat India is directed by Soumik Sen and produced by Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment.