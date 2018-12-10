WATCH: Salman Khan dances to SRK’s Koi Mil Gaya at Isha Ambani's sangeet

India’s business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is set to marry Anand Piramal on December 12. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the families had a star-studded sangeet ceremony on December 9 at Udaipur which was graced by many B-town stars and VIP people like former state’s secretary John Kerry, former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and Beyonce.



While the videos of many actors dancing to the beats are everywhere on social media, in one of the videos Salman Khan was also seen enjoying the party and sharing the stage with Ambani’s while he danced with them on Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Mil Gaya from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The superstar was dancing with Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his might be girlfriend Radhika Merchant. Watch the video below :

​On the work front, Salman Khan is back in Mumbai for Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat with Co-star Katrina Kaif. The film also casts Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu and will be releasing next year on Eid.