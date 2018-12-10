Sushmita Sen breaks silence on rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and their wedding

It’s no secret that Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is in love again. The 43-year-old actress has been painting the town red while indulging in adorable social media PDA with her 27-year-old boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

It all started when the stunning starlet posted a picture on Instagram of herself clicked at the Taj Mahal alongside her close family members and Rohman Shawl who she addressed as ‘the love of life’.

The actress captioned the picture as:

"#clickclick #friends #team & the #love of life!!!"

Soon after, speculations were rife that the former miss universe might tie the knot very soon.



To address these rumours, Sushmita decided to take matters in her own hands.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress is seen in a steamy workout session at the gym.

With the video she wrote, “While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment, and I am game!! All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!”

Sushmita in her post clearly indicated that she is in no hurry of settling down and isn’t getting married anytime soon.









