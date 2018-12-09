Find out what Taimur gave to his big sister Sara Ali Khan for Raksha Bandhan

Budding actor in B-Town, Sara Ali Khan has swiftly captivated the hearts of the audience with not just her star performances but also her charming and endearing personality.



The 23-year-old Kedarnath starlet is also known to be a devoted elder sister to India’s favorite toddler, Taimur Ali Khan as she recently revealed how much the highly adored one-year-old had handed to his superstar sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year.

During the Indian tradition where the ties between a brother and a sister are celebrated, Sara revealed: “He gave me Rs.51. It is fine as he is small."

The Simmba starlet has quite frequently made headlines sharing charming details of her relationship with her baby brother as she recently also revealed during an interview how she is nicknamed ‘Gol’ by the toddler.

She went on to share that Kareena Kapoor Khan is referred to as ‘Amma’ while Saif Ali Khan is ‘Abba’ and Ibrahim is called ‘Bhai.’







