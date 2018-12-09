Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Kedarnath' opens to a good start as film enters day two

The much anticipated Kedarnath debuting star-child Sara Ali Khan finally hit theaters earlier this week and as per the expectations, the film is off to a good start on its second day of release.



Reports by Indian media showed that the film in spite of receiving mixed reviews from critics opened well with Rs7.25 crores with business soaring during the first day of its release.

The box office figures were revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted: “#Kedarnath takes a healthy start… Biz picked up during the course of the day… Sat and Sun biz crucial… Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz.”

The tale based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods received two stars from Indian film critic Shubhra Gupta who wrote: “It starts off with promise: any film which shows young love ignoring barriers of religion and class needs to be celebrated. Using the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods as a major plot twist should have given the film some real-life gravitas.”

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is presently under tough competition with Rajnikanth’s '2.0' which has been ruling over the box office globally.