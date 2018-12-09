Shahid Kapoor's family responds to rumors of him suffering from stomach cancer

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been rumored lately to be suffering from stomach cancer which led to a wave of fright and worry enveloping over fans. However, the family of the megastar has finally stepped forward addressing the prevalent hearsay.



In conversation with ABP, one of the 37-year-old actor’s family members came forth refuting the buzz around his health calling it ‘baseless’ and ‘unacceptable’.

“How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable,” they stated.

Earlier in the day, the Jab We Met star had turned online posting a bright and sunny picture with his wife Mira Rajput on his Instagram story perhaps, hinting at his well-being.



