Sara Ali Khan considered becoming a lawyer at one point

With her Bollywood debut getting released just now, Sara Ali Khan has already taken over headlines and the hearts of movie buffs with her charming personality.



The 23-year-old beauty queen in an interview shed light on how she dealt with the rapid fame while also disclosing details about her personal life.

“I pay no heed to it. I think all of that is as much as you take on – it is what it is. You can’t change the culture or the times, but can just move with them and adapt. I just hope to be able to do that,” says Sara about the mounting curiosity people are taking in her life.

While Sara’s debut performance in Kedarnath has garnered immense praise from all around with many terming her a ‘born star’, she reveals that there was a time she considered choosing a different path. And becoming a lawyer.

“I studied as many subjects as you can in a liberal arts school. But I realised that the rush I feel when I’m performing theater is incomparable to any other emotion that I’ve felt in my life,” she states.

The actor went on to share who she seeks inspiration from, in the cinematic universe of Bollywood: “I’m a diehard Sridevi fan. When I was shooting my romantic song for Simmba, I was stalking Mitwa (a song from Sridevi’s 1989 film Chandni) and saying, ‘Oh! She was also in Switzerland and I’m also in Switzerland, and the comparison ended there.”

“The same beautiful woman has entertained us in Hawa Hawai and made us sob in Sadma. She was outstanding,” she added further.