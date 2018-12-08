Karachi-based crime drama, 'Laal Kabootar' unveils first teaser

Pakistan’s film industry is awaiting a bundle of fresh releases with the latest one to unleash a wave of thrill being the teaser of Laal Kabootar.



The teaser spanning to a minute is packed with thrill, adventure, mystery and muddled fast-paced visually enticing scenes luring the viewers into the chaos-filled story line.

The Kamal Khan-directorial is featuring two of Pakistan’s acclaimed actors including Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar in pivotal roles with Ali Kazmi and Rashid Farooqui.





The sneak peek into the film shows Karachi under a range of varying and diverse lights with Pasha revealing earlier about the film saying it represents Karachi in a realistic approach and will come as an entirely new genre in Pakistan.

The director while conversing with Instep Today revealed that the film is a “Karachi-based crime drama” adding that “it’s new and similar to my genre and treatment, akin to ‘The Desert Journey’.”

The film is slated for release in 2019.